NextEra Energy Partners, LP – Consensus Indicates Potential 3.6% Upside

NextEra Energy Partners, LP with ticker code (NEP) now have 16 analysts covering the stock with the consensus suggesting a rating of ‘Buy’. The range between the high target price and low target price is between 102 and 70 and has a mean target at 86.38. With the stocks previous close at 83.37 this now indicates there is a potential upside of 3.6%. There is a 50 day moving average of 76.86 and the 200 day MA is 77.46. The market cap for the company is $7,130m. You can visit the company’s website by visiting: https://www.investor.nexteraenergypartners.com

The potential market cap would be $7,388m based on the market concensus.

NextEra Energy Partners, LP acquires, owns, and manages contracted clean energy projects in the United States. It owns a portfolio of contracted renewable generation assets consisting of wind and solar projects, as well as contracted natural gas pipeline assets. NextEra Energy Partners, LP was incorporated in 2014 and is headquartered in Juno Beach, Florida.