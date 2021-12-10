NextEra Energy Partners, LP – Consensus Indicates Potential 3.1% Upside

NextEra Energy Partners, LP found using ticker (NEP) now have 18 analysts covering the stock. The analyst consensus points to a rating of ‘Buy’. The range between the high target price and low target price is between 100 and 67 calculating the average target price we see 87.83. Now with the previous closing price of 85.15 this is indicating there is a potential upside of 3.1%. The day 50 moving average is 83.11 and the 200 moving average now moves to 76.48. The company has a market capitalisation of $7,201m. Company Website: https://www.investor.nexteraenergypartners.com

NextEra Energy Partners, LP acquires, owns, and manages contracted clean energy projects in the United States. The company owns a portfolio of contracted renewable generation assets consisting of wind and solar projects, as well as contracted natural gas pipeline assets. NextEra Energy Partners, LP was incorporated in 2014 and is headquartered in Juno Beach, Florida.