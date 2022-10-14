Follow us on:

NextEra Energy Partners, LP – Consensus Indicates Potential 24.4% Upside

NextEra Energy Partners, LP found using ticker (NEP) have now 15 analysts covering the stock with the consensus suggesting a rating of ‘Buy’. The target price ranges between 93 and 70 calculating the average target price we see 86.27. Given that the stocks previous close was at 69.33 this would indicate that there is a potential upside of 24.4%. The 50 day MA is 80.25 while the 200 day moving average is 76.24. The market cap for the company is $5,771m. You can visit the company’s website by visiting: https://www.investor.nexteraenergypartners.com

The potential market cap would be $7,181m based on the market concensus.

NextEra Energy Partners, LP acquires, owns, and manages contracted clean energy projects in the United States. It owns a portfolio of contracted renewable generation assets consisting of wind and solar projects, as well as contracted natural gas pipeline assets. NextEra Energy Partners, LP was incorporated in 2014 and is headquartered in Juno Beach, Florida.

