NextEra Energy Partners, LP – Consensus Indicates Potential 21.9% Upside

NextEra Energy Partners, LP with ticker code (NEP) have now 18 analysts covering the stock. The analyst consensus points to a rating of ‘Buy’. The range between the high target price and low target price is between 101 and 63 with the average target price sitting at 83.72. Now with the previous closing price of 68.69 this would indicate that there is a potential upside of 21.9%. The 50 day moving average now sits at 69.94 and the 200 day MA is 71.97. The company has a market capitalisation of $5,193m. Find out more information at: http://www.investor.nexteraenergypartners.com

NextEra Energy Partners, LP acquires, owns, and manages contracted clean energy projects in the United States. The company owns a portfolio of contracted renewable generation assets consisting of wind and solar projects, as well as contracted natural gas pipeline assets. NextEra Energy Partners, LP was incorporated in 2014 and is headquartered in Juno Beach, Florida.