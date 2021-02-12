NextEra Energy Partners, LP – Consensus Indicates Potential 2.5% Upside

NextEra Energy Partners, LP with ticker code (NEP) have now 19 analysts in total covering the stock. The consensus rating is ‘Buy’. The target price ranges between 101 and 67 calculating the average target price we see 83.95. Now with the previous closing price of 81.92 this would indicate that there is a potential upside of 2.5%. The day 50 moving average is 78.47 and the 200 day MA is 66.25. The company has a market cap of $6,307m. You can visit the company’s website by visiting: http://www.investor.nexteraenergypartners.com

NextEra Energy Partners, LP acquires, owns, and manages contracted clean energy projects in the United States. It owns a portfolio of contracted renewable generation assets consisting of wind and solar projects, as well as contracted natural gas pipeline assets. The company was founded in 2014 and is headquartered in Juno Beach, Florida.