NextEra Energy Partners, LP – Consensus Indicates Potential 2.3% Upside

NextEra Energy Partners, LP with ticker code (NEP) have now 16 analysts in total covering the stock. The consensus rating is ‘Buy’. The target price ranges between 102 and 60 calculating the average target price we see 85.75. With the stocks previous close at 83.81 this would imply there is a potential upside of 2.3%. There is a 50 day moving average of 76.09 while the 200 day moving average is 77.49. The market cap for the company is $7,022m. Visit the company website at: https://www.investor.nexteraenergypartners.com

The potential market cap would be $7,185m based on the market concensus.

NextEra Energy Partners, LP acquires, owns, and manages contracted clean energy projects in the United States. It owns a portfolio of contracted renewable generation assets consisting of wind and solar projects, as well as contracted natural gas pipeline assets. NextEra Energy Partners, LP was incorporated in 2014 and is headquartered in Juno Beach, Florida.