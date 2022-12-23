NextEra Energy Partners, LP – Consensus Indicates Potential 18.4% Upside

NextEra Energy Partners, LP found using ticker (NEP) now have 15 analysts covering the stock with the consensus suggesting a rating of ‘Buy’. The range between the high target price and low target price is between 95 and 70 with a mean TP of 85. Given that the stocks previous close was at 71.79 this would imply there is a potential upside of 18.4%. The 50 day MA is 75.45 and the 200 moving average now moves to 76.17. The company has a market cap of $6,183m. Company Website: https://www.investor.nexteraenergypartners.com

The potential market cap would be $7,321m based on the market concensus.

NextEra Energy Partners, LP acquires, owns, and manages contracted clean energy projects in the United States. It owns a portfolio of contracted renewable generation assets consisting of wind and solar projects, as well as contracted natural gas pipeline assets. NextEra Energy Partners, LP was incorporated in 2014 and is headquartered in Juno Beach, Florida.