NextEra Energy Partners, LP – Consensus Indicates Potential 17.5% Upside

NextEra Energy Partners, LP found using ticker (NEP) have now 16 analysts covering the stock. The analyst consensus points to a rating of ‘Buy’. The range between the high target price and low target price is between 102 and 62 with the average target price sitting at 88.44. Now with the previous closing price of 75.26 this would imply there is a potential upside of 17.5%. The day 50 moving average is 80.92 and the 200 day MA is 77.82. The company has a market capitalisation of $6,116m. Find out more information at: https://www.investor.nexteraenergypartners.com

The potential market cap would be $7,187m based on the market concensus.

NextEra Energy Partners, LP acquires, owns, and manages contracted clean energy projects in the United States. The company owns a portfolio of contracted renewable generation assets consisting of wind and solar projects, as well as contracted natural gas pipeline assets. NextEra Energy Partners, LP was incorporated in 2014 and is headquartered in Juno Beach, Florida.