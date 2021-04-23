NextEra Energy Partners, LP – Consensus Indicates Potential 17.0% Upside

NextEra Energy Partners, LP with ticker code (NEP) now have 18 analysts in total covering the stock. The consensus rating is ‘Buy’. The range between the high target price and low target price is between 101 and 63 with a mean TP of 83.72. Now with the previous closing price of 71.55 this would indicate that there is a potential upside of 17.0%. The 50 day moving average now sits at 72.21 and the 200 day MA is 70.97. The market capitalisation for the company is $5,510m. Visit the company website at: http://www.investor.nexteraenergypartners.com

NextEra Energy Partners, LP acquires, owns, and manages contracted clean energy projects in the United States. The company owns a portfolio of contracted renewable generation assets consisting of wind and solar projects, as well as contracted natural gas pipeline assets. NextEra Energy Partners, LP was incorporated in 2014 and is headquartered in Juno Beach, Florida.