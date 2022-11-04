NextEra Energy Partners, LP – Consensus Indicates Potential 15.1% Upside

NextEra Energy Partners, LP found using ticker (NEP) now have 17 analysts covering the stock with the consensus suggesting a rating of ‘Buy’. The target price ranges between 95 and 70 and has a mean target at 85.18. Given that the stocks previous close was at 74.01 this would imply there is a potential upside of 15.1%. The 50 day MA is 76.99 while the 200 day moving average is 75.76. The market capitalisation for the company is $6,536m. Find out more information at: https://www.investor.nexteraenergypartners.com

The potential market cap would be $7,522m based on the market concensus.

NextEra Energy Partners, LP acquires, owns, and manages contracted clean energy projects in the United States. It owns a portfolio of contracted renewable generation assets consisting of wind and solar projects, as well as contracted natural gas pipeline assets. NextEra Energy Partners, LP was incorporated in 2014 and is headquartered in Juno Beach, Florida.