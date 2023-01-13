NextEra Energy Partners, LP – Consensus Indicates Potential 13.3% Upside

NextEra Energy Partners, LP with ticker code (NEP) now have 16 analysts covering the stock with the consensus suggesting a rating of ‘Buy’. The target price ranges between 95 and 70 calculating the mean target price we have 85.13. Now with the previous closing price of 75.14 this would indicate that there is a potential upside of 13.3%. The day 50 moving average is 75.57 and the 200 day moving average is 75.65. The company has a market cap of $6,583m. Visit the company website at: https://www.investor.nexteraenergypartners.com

The potential market cap would be $7,458m based on the market concensus.

NextEra Energy Partners, LP acquires, owns, and manages contracted clean energy projects in the United States. It owns a portfolio of contracted renewable generation assets consisting of wind and solar projects, as well as contracted natural gas pipeline assets. NextEra Energy Partners, LP was incorporated in 2014 and is headquartered in Juno Beach, Florida.