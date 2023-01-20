NextEra Energy Partners, LP – Consensus Indicates Potential 12.4% Upside

NextEra Energy Partners, LP found using ticker (NEP) have now 15 analysts covering the stock. The analyst consensus points to a rating of ‘Buy’. The range between the high target price and low target price is between 95 and 70 with a mean TP of 85.07. With the stocks previous close at 75.69 this would indicate that there is a potential upside of 12.4%. The 50 day moving average now sits at 75.65 and the 200 day moving average is 75.51. The company has a market capitalisation of $6,407m. Find out more information at: https://www.investor.nexteraenergypartners.com

The potential market cap would be $7,201m based on the market concensus.

NextEra Energy Partners, LP acquires, owns, and manages contracted clean energy projects in the United States. It owns a portfolio of contracted renewable generation assets consisting of wind and solar projects, as well as contracted natural gas pipeline assets. NextEra Energy Partners, LP was incorporated in 2014 and is headquartered in Juno Beach, Florida.