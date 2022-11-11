NextEra Energy Partners, LP – Consensus Indicates Potential 11.6% Upside

NextEra Energy Partners, LP with ticker code (NEP) now have 17 analysts covering the stock with the consensus suggesting a rating of ‘Buy’. The range between the high target price and low target price is between 95 and 70 and has a mean target at 85.29. Given that the stocks previous close was at 76.43 this would indicate that there is a potential upside of 11.6%. The 50 day moving average now sits at 76.34 and the 200 day moving average is 75.86. The market cap for the company is $6,792m. Company Website: https://www.investor.nexteraenergypartners.com

The potential market cap would be $7,580m based on the market concensus.

NextEra Energy Partners, LP acquires, owns, and manages contracted clean energy projects in the United States. It owns a portfolio of contracted renewable generation assets consisting of wind and solar projects, as well as contracted natural gas pipeline assets. NextEra Energy Partners, LP was incorporated in 2014 and is headquartered in Juno Beach, Florida.