NextEra Energy, Inc. – Consensus Indicates Potential 36.1% Upside

NextEra Energy, Inc. with ticker code (NEE) now have 15 analysts covering the stock. The analyst consensus points to a rating of ‘Buy’. The target price ranges between 110 and 80 and has a mean target at 95.12. With the stocks previous close at 69.87 this now indicates there is a potential upside of 36.1%. There is a 50 day moving average of 78.97 and the 200 day MA is 80.57. The company has a market cap of $143,517m. Visit the company website at: https://www.nexteraenergy.com

The potential market cap would be $195,382m based on the market concensus.

NextEra Energy, Inc., through its subsidiaries, generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric power to retail and wholesale customers in North America. The company generates electricity through wind, solar, nuclear, coal, and natural gas facilities. It also develops, constructs, and operates long-term contracted assets that consists of clean energy solutions, such as renewable generation facilities, battery storage projects, and electric transmission facilities; sells energy commodities; and owns, develops, constructs, manages and operates electric generation facilities in wholesale energy markets. As of December 31, 2022, the company had approximately 32,100 megawatts of net generating capacity; approximately 88,000 circuit miles of transmission and distribution lines; and 871 substations. It serves approximately 12 million people through approximately 5.8 million customer accounts in the east and lower west coasts of Florida. The company was formerly known as FPL Group, Inc. and changed its name to NextEra Energy, Inc. in 2010. NextEra Energy, Inc. was founded in 1925 and is headquartered in Juno Beach, Florida.