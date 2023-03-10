NextEra Energy, Inc. – Consensus Indicates Potential 27.2% Upside

NextEra Energy, Inc. with ticker code (NEE) have now 15 analysts in total covering the stock. The consensus rating is ‘Buy’. The range between the high target price and low target price is between 108 and 80 calculating the average target price we see 94.45. Given that the stocks previous close was at 74.25 this is indicating there is a potential upside of 27.2%. The 50 day moving average now sits at 77.98 while the 200 day moving average is 80.64. The market cap for the company is $147,572m. Find out more information at: https://www.nexteraenergy.com

The potential market cap would be $187,719m based on the market concensus.

You can now share this on Stocktwits, just click the logo below and add the ticker in the text to be seen.

NextEra Energy, Inc., through its subsidiaries, generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric power to retail and wholesale customers in North America. The company generates electricity through wind, solar, nuclear, coal, and natural gas facilities. It also develops, constructs, and operates long-term contracted assets that consists of clean energy solutions, such as renewable generation facilities, battery storage projects, and electric transmission facilities; sells energy commodities; and owns, develops, constructs, manages and operates electric generation facilities in wholesale energy markets. As of December 31, 2022, the company had approximately 32,100 megawatts of net generating capacity; approximately 88,000 circuit miles of transmission and distribution lines; and 871 substations. It serves approximately 12 million people through approximately 5.8 million customer accounts in the east and lower west coasts of Florida. The company was formerly known as FPL Group, Inc. and changed its name to NextEra Energy, Inc. in 2010. NextEra Energy, Inc. was founded in 1925 and is headquartered in Juno Beach, Florida.