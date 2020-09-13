NextEra Energy – Consensus Indicates Potential 3.9% Upside

NextEra Energy with ticker code (NEE) now have 16 analysts covering the stock with the consensus suggesting a rating of ‘Buy’. The range between the high target price and low target price is between 335 and 246 calculating the average target price we see 287.69. Given that the stocks previous close was at 276.91 this now indicates there is a potential upside of 3.9%. The day 50 moving average is 281.24 while the 200 day moving average is 251.95. The market cap for the company is $136,196m. Company Website: http://www.nexteraenergy.com

NextEra Energy, through its subsidiaries, generates, transmits, and distributes electric power in North America. The company generates electricity through wind, solar, nuclear, coal, oil, and natural gas facilities. It also develops, constructs, and operates long-term contracted assets with a focus on renewable generation facilities, natural gas pipelines, and battery storage projects; and owns, develops, constructs, manages, and operates electric generation facilities in wholesale energy markets. In addition, the company engages in the energy-related commodity marketing and trading activities. The company was formerly known as FPL Group and changed its name to NextEra Energy in May 2010. NextEra Energy was founded in 1925 and is headquartered in Juno Beach, Florida.

