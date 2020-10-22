NextEra Energy – Consensus Indicates Potential -1.5% Downside

NextEra Energy found using ticker (NEE) now have 17 analysts covering the stock. The analyst consensus points to a rating of ‘Buy’. The range between the high target price and low target price is between 340 and 250 with the average target price sitting at 296.53. Now with the previous closing price of 300.99 this is indicating there is a potential downside of -1.5%. The 50 day MA is 287.45 and the 200 moving average now moves to 262.9. The market capitalisation for the company is $145,758m. You can visit the company’s website by visiting: http://www.nexteraenergy.com

NextEra Energy, through its subsidiaries, generates, transmits, and distributes electric power in North America. The company generates electricity through wind, solar, nuclear, coal, oil, and natural gas facilities. It also develops, constructs, and operates long-term contracted assets with a focus on renewable generation facilities, natural gas pipelines, and battery storage projects; and owns, develops, constructs, manages, and operates electric generation facilities in wholesale energy markets. In addition, the company engages in the energy-related commodity marketing and trading activities. The company was formerly known as FPL Group and changed its name to NextEra Energy in May 2010. NextEra Energy was founded in 1925 and is headquartered in Juno Beach, Florida.

