NextEra Energy – Consensus Indicates Potential 5.3% Upside

NextEra Energy with ticker code (NEE) have now 20 analysts covering the stock. The analyst consensus points to a rating of ‘Buy’. The range between the high target price and low target price is between 109.3 and 78 calculating the average target price we see 91.5. With the stocks previous close at 86.93 this would imply there is a potential upside of 5.3%. The day 50 moving average is 83.22 and the 200 day MA is 78.58. The market capitalisation for the company is $171,118m. You can visit the company’s website by visiting: http://www.nexteraenergy.com

NextEra Energy, through its subsidiaries, generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric power to retail and wholesale customers in North America. The company generates electricity through wind, solar, nuclear, and fossil fuel, such as coal and natural gas facilities. It also develops, constructs, and operates long-term contracted assets with a focus on renewable generation facilities, electric transmission facilities, and battery storage projects; and owns, develops, constructs, manages and operates electric generation facilities in wholesale energy markets. As of December 31, 2020, the company operated approximately 28,400 megawatts of net generating capacity. It serves approximately 11 million people through approximately 5.6 million customer accounts in the east and lower west coasts of Florida with approximately 76,200 circuit miles of transmission and distribution lines and 673 substations. The company was formerly known as FPL Group and changed its name to NextEra Energy in 2010. NextEra Energy was founded in 1925 and is headquartered in Juno Beach, Florida.