NextEra Energy – Consensus Indicates Potential 3.0% Upside

Broker Ratings

NextEra Energy found using ticker (NEE) now have 18 analysts covering the stock with the consensus suggesting a rating of ‘Buy’. The target price ranges between 115 and 79 and has a mean target at 92.47. Now with the previous closing price of 89.78 this is indicating there is a potential upside of 3.0%. The day 50 moving average is 79.76 and the 200 day MA is 81.17. The company has a market capitalisation of $184,804m. Visit the company website at: https://www.nexteraenergy.com

The potential market cap would be $190,341m based on the market concensus.

NextEra Energy, through its subsidiaries, generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric power to retail and wholesale customers in North America. The company generates electricity through wind, solar, nuclear, coal, and natural gas facilities. It also develops, constructs, and operates long-term contracted assets that consists of clean energy solutions, such as renewable generation facilities, battery storage projects, and electric transmission facilities; sells energy commodities; and owns, develops, constructs, manages and operates electric generation facilities in wholesale energy markets. As of December 31, 2021, the company had approximately 28,564 megawatts of net generating capacity; approximately 77,000 circuit miles of transmission and distribution lines; and 696 substations. It serves approximately 11 million people through approximately 5.7 million customer accounts in the east and lower west coasts of Florida. The company was formerly known as FPL Group and changed its name to NextEra Energy in 2010. The company was founded in 1925 and is headquartered in Juno Beach, Florida.

