NextEra Energy – Consensus Indicates Potential 20.6% Upside

NextEra Energy with ticker code (NEE) now have 16 analysts covering the stock with the consensus suggesting a rating of ‘Buy’. The range between the high target price and low target price is between 102.8 and 81 calculating the mean target price we have 93.17. Given that the stocks previous close was at 77.28 this indicates there is a potential upside of 20.6%. The 50 day MA is 81.11 while the 200 day moving average is 79.57. The market capitalisation for the company is $153,607m. Company Website: https://www.nexteraenergy.com

The potential market cap would be $185,190m based on the market concensus.

NextEra Energy, through its subsidiaries, generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric power to retail and wholesale customers in North America. The company generates electricity through wind, solar, nuclear, coal, and natural gas facilities. It also develops, constructs, and operates long-term contracted assets that consists of clean energy solutions, such as renewable generation facilities, battery storage projects, and electric transmission facilities; sells energy commodities; and owns, develops, constructs, manages and operates electric generation facilities in wholesale energy markets. As of December 31, 2021, the company had approximately 28,564 megawatts of net generating capacity; approximately 77,000 circuit miles of transmission and distribution lines; and 696 substations. It serves approximately 11 million people through approximately 5.7 million customer accounts in the east and lower west coasts of Florida. The company was formerly known as FPL Group and changed its name to NextEra Energy in 2010. The company was founded in 1925 and is headquartered in Juno Beach, Florida.

