NextEra Energy – Consensus Indicates Potential 18.9% Upside

NextEra Energy found using ticker (NEE) have now 16 analysts covering the stock with the consensus suggesting a rating of ‘Buy’. The range between the high target price and low target price is between 102.8 and 81 with a mean TP of 92.99. Given that the stocks previous close was at 78.2 this now indicates there is a potential upside of 18.9%. The day 50 moving average is 80.32 while the 200 day moving average is 79.57. The company has a market cap of $165,332m. Visit the company website at: https://www.nexteraenergy.com

The potential market cap would be $196,601m based on the market concensus.

NextEra Energy, through its subsidiaries, generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric power to retail and wholesale customers in North America. The company generates electricity through wind, solar, nuclear, coal, and natural gas facilities. It also develops, constructs, and operates long-term contracted assets that consists of clean energy solutions, such as renewable generation facilities, battery storage projects, and electric transmission facilities; sells energy commodities; and owns, develops, constructs, manages and operates electric generation facilities in wholesale energy markets. As of December 31, 2021, the company had approximately 28,564 megawatts of net generating capacity; approximately 77,000 circuit miles of transmission and distribution lines; and 696 substations. It serves approximately 11 million people through approximately 5.7 million customer accounts in the east and lower west coasts of Florida. The company was formerly known as FPL Group and changed its name to NextEra Energy in 2010. The company was founded in 1925 and is headquartered in Juno Beach, Florida.