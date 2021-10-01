NextEra Energy – Consensus Indicates Potential 16.4% Upside

NextEra Energy found using ticker (NEE) now have 21 analysts covering the stock. The analyst consensus points to a rating of ‘Buy’. The target price ranges between 109.3 and 78 and has a mean target at 91.2. Given that the stocks previous close was at 78.35 this indicates there is a potential upside of 16.4%. The 50 day moving average now sits at 83.5 and the 200 day moving average is 77.47. The company has a market cap of $154,037m. Visit the company website at: http://www.nexteraenergy.com

NextEra Energy, through its subsidiaries, generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric power to retail and wholesale customers in North America. The company generates electricity through wind, solar, nuclear, and fossil fuel, such as coal and natural gas facilities. It also develops, constructs, and operates long-term contracted assets with a focus on renewable generation facilities, electric transmission facilities, and battery storage projects; and owns, develops, constructs, manages and operates electric generation facilities in wholesale energy markets. As of December 31, 2020, the company operated approximately 28,400 megawatts of net generating capacity. It serves approximately 11 million people through approximately 5.6 million customer accounts in the east and lower west coasts of Florida with approximately 76,200 circuit miles of transmission and distribution lines and 673 substations. The company was formerly known as FPL Group and changed its name to NextEra Energy in 2010. NextEra Energy was founded in 1925 and is headquartered in Juno Beach, Florida.