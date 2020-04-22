NextDecade Corporation – Consenus Indicates Potential 158.0% Upside

NextDecade Corporation found using ticker (NEXT) now have 7 analysts covering the stock with the consensus suggesting a rating of ‘Hold’. The range between the high target price and low target price is between 7 and 3 and has a mean target at 5.29. Given that the stocks previous close was at 2.05 this indicates there is a potential upside of 158.0%. The 50 day moving average now sits at 1.94 and the 200 moving average now moves to 4.81. The company has a market cap of $215m. You can visit the company’s website by visiting: http://www.next-decade.com
NextDecade Corporation, a liquefied natural gas (LNG) development company, engages in the development of LNG export projects and associated pipelines in the State of Texas. It intends to develop a portfolio of LNG projects, including Rio Grande LNG export facility, which has a liquefaction capacity of 27 million tons of LNG per annum located in Brownsville, Texas; and the 137-mile Rio Bravo Pipeline that transports natural gas from the Agua Dulce supply area to Rio Grande LNG. The company was founded in 2010 and is headquartered in Houston, Texas.