NextDecade Corporation – Consenus Indicates Potential 149.5% Upside

NextDecade Corporation found using ticker (NEXT) have now 7 analysts covering the stock with the consensus suggesting a rating of ‘Hold’. The target price ranges between 6.5 and 2.5 calculating the mean target price we have 4.64. With the stocks previous close at 1.86 this would imply there is a potential upside of 149.5%. There is a 50 day moving average of 1.84 and the 200 moving average now moves to 4.7. The market cap for the company is $224m. Company Website: http://www.next-decade.com

NextDecade Corporation, a liquefied natural gas (LNG) development company, engages in the development of LNG export projects and associated pipelines in the State of Texas. It intends to develop a portfolio of LNG projects, including Rio Grande LNG export facility, which has a liquefaction capacity of 27 million tons of LNG per annum located in Brownsville, Texas; and the 137-mile Rio Bravo Pipeline that transports natural gas from the Agua Dulce supply area to Rio Grande LNG. The company was founded in 2010 and is headquartered in Houston, Texas.

Join us on our new LinkedIn page

Follow us on LinkedIn