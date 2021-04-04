NextDecade Corporation – Consensus Indicates Potential 42.7% Upside

NextDecade Corporation found using ticker (NEXT) have now 7 analysts covering the stock. The analyst consensus points to a rating of ‘Hold’. The range between the high target price and low target price is between 6.5 and 1 calculating the average target price we see 3.21. Now with the previous closing price of 2.25 this would indicate that there is a potential upside of 42.7%. The 50 day moving average now sits at 2.49 and the 200 day moving average is 2.27. The company has a market cap of $265m. Find out more information at: http://www.next-decade.com

NextDecade Corporation, a liquefied natural gas (LNG) development company, engages in the development activities related to the liquefaction and sale of LNG. It focusses on the development activities of Rio Grande LNG terminal facility located in the Port of Brownsville, Texas; and Galveston Bay LNG terminal facility situated in Texas City, Texas. The company is headquartered in Houston, Texas.