NextDecade Corporation – Consensus Indicates Potential 42.7% Upside

NextDecade Corporation with ticker code (NEXT) now have 7 analysts covering the stock with the consensus suggesting a rating of ‘Hold’. The target price ranges between 6.5 and 1 with the average target price sitting at 3.21. Given that the stocks previous close was at 2.25 this would indicate that there is a potential upside of 42.7%. The day 50 moving average is 2.49 and the 200 day MA is 2.27. The market cap for the company is $265m. Find out more information at: http://www.next-decade.com

NextDecade Corporation, a liquefied natural gas (LNG) development company, engages in the development activities related to the liquefaction and sale of LNG. It focusses on the development activities of Rio Grande LNG terminal facility located in the Port of Brownsville, Texas; and Galveston Bay LNG terminal facility situated in Texas City, Texas. The company is headquartered in Houston, Texas.