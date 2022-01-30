Twitter
NextDecade Corporation – Consensus Indicates Potential 42.7% Upside

Broker Ratings

NextDecade Corporation with ticker code (NEXT) have now 7 analysts in total covering the stock. The consensus rating is ‘Hold’. The target price ranges between 6.5 and 1 and has a mean target at 3.21. Given that the stocks previous close was at 2.25 this would imply there is a potential upside of 42.7%. The 50 day moving average now sits at 2.49 and the 200 day MA is 2.27. The company has a market cap of $265m. Visit the company website at: http://www.next-decade.com

The potential market cap would be $378m based on the market concensus.

NextDecade Corporation, a liquefied natural gas (LNG) development company, engages in the development activities related to the liquefaction and sale of LNG. It focusses on the development activities of Rio Grande LNG terminal facility located in the Port of Brownsville, Texas; and Galveston Bay LNG terminal facility situated in Texas City, Texas. The company is headquartered in Houston, Texas.

