NextDecade Corporation – Consensus Indicates Potential 42.7% Upside

NextDecade Corporation found using ticker (NEXT) have now 7 analysts in total covering the stock. The consensus rating is ‘Hold’. The range between the high target price and low target price is between 6.5 and 1 with the average target price sitting at 3.21. Given that the stocks previous close was at 2.25 this is indicating there is a potential upside of 42.7%. The day 50 moving average is 2.49 and the 200 day moving average is 2.27. The market capitalisation for the company is $265m. Visit the company website at: http://www.next-decade.com

The potential market cap would be $378m based on the market concensus.

NextDecade Corporation, a liquefied natural gas (LNG) development company, engages in the development activities related to the liquefaction and sale of LNG. It focusses on the development activities of Rio Grande LNG terminal facility located in the Port of Brownsville, Texas; and Galveston Bay LNG terminal facility situated in Texas City, Texas. The company is headquartered in Houston, Texas.