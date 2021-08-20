NextDecade Corporation – Consensus Indicates Potential 42.7% Upside

NextDecade Corporation found using ticker (NEXT) have now 7 analysts in total covering the stock. The consensus rating is ‘Hold’. The range between the high target price and low target price is between 6.5 and 1 with a mean TP of 3.21. With the stocks previous close at 2.25 this would imply there is a potential upside of 42.7%. The 50 day moving average now sits at 2.49 and the 200 moving average now moves to 2.27. The company has a market cap of $265m. You can visit the company’s website by visiting: http://www.next-decade.com

NextDecade Corporation, a liquefied natural gas (LNG) development company, engages in the development activities related to the liquefaction and sale of LNG. It focusses on the development activities of Rio Grande LNG terminal facility located in the Port of Brownsville, Texas; and Galveston Bay LNG terminal facility situated in Texas City, Texas. The company is headquartered in Houston, Texas.