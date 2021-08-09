NextDecade Corporation – Consensus Indicates Potential 42.7% Upside

NextDecade Corporation found using ticker (NEXT) have now 7 analysts covering the stock with the consensus suggesting a rating of ‘Hold’. The range between the high target price and low target price is between 6.5 and 1 calculating the mean target price we have 3.21. Now with the previous closing price of 2.25 this now indicates there is a potential upside of 42.7%. The day 50 moving average is 2.49 and the 200 moving average now moves to 2.27. The company has a market cap of $265m. Company Website: http://www.next-decade.com

NextDecade Corporation, a liquefied natural gas (LNG) development company, engages in the development activities related to the liquefaction and sale of LNG. It focusses on the development activities of Rio Grande LNG terminal facility located in the Port of Brownsville, Texas; and Galveston Bay LNG terminal facility situated in Texas City, Texas. The company is headquartered in Houston, Texas.