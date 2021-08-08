NextDecade Corporation – Consensus Indicates Potential 42.7% Upside

NextDecade Corporation with ticker code (NEXT) have now 7 analysts in total covering the stock. The consensus rating is ‘Hold’. The target price ranges between 6.5 and 1 and has a mean target at 3.21. Now with the previous closing price of 2.25 this indicates there is a potential upside of 42.7%. The day 50 moving average is 2.49 and the 200 day moving average is 2.27. The market capitalisation for the company is $265m. You can visit the company’s website by visiting: http://www.next-decade.com

NextDecade Corporation, a liquefied natural gas (LNG) development company, engages in the development activities related to the liquefaction and sale of LNG. It focusses on the development activities of Rio Grande LNG terminal facility located in the Port of Brownsville, Texas; and Galveston Bay LNG terminal facility situated in Texas City, Texas. The company is headquartered in Houston, Texas.