NEXT plc 7.3% Potential Upside Indicated by Credit Suisse

NEXT plc using EPIC/TICKER code (LON:NXT) has had its stock rating noted as ‘Reiterates’ with the recommendation being set at ‘NEUTRAL’ today by analysts at Credit Suisse. NEXT plc are listed in the Consumer Services sector within UK Main Market. Credit Suisse have set a target price of 4300 GBX on its stock. This now indicates the analyst believes there is a possible upside of 7.3% from the opening price of 4006 GBX. Over the last 30 and 90 trading days the company share price has decreased 2020 points and decreased 2982 points respectively. The 1 year high for the stock price is 7358 GBX while the 52 week low is 3311 GBX.

NEXT plc has a 50 day moving average of 6,146.31 GBX and a 200 Day Moving Average share price is recorded at 6,293.08. There are currently 132,949,276 shares in issue with the average daily volume traded being 889,596. Market capitalisation for LON:NXT is £5,344,560,895 GBP.

