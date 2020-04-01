NEXT plc 32.8% Potential Upside Indicated by Goldman Sachs

NEXT plc using EPIC/TICKER code (LON:NXT) had its stock rating noted as ‘Reiterates’ with the recommendation being set at ‘BUY’ this morning by analysts at Goldman Sachs. NEXT plc are listed in the Consumer Services sector within UK Main Market. Goldman Sachs have set a target price of 5300 GBX on its stock. This is indicating the analyst believes there is a potential upside of 32.8% from the opening price of 3991 GBX. Over the last 30 and 90 trading days the company share price has decreased 2035 points and decreased 2997 points respectively. The 52 week high share price is 7358 GBX while the 52 week low is 3311 GBX.

NEXT plc has a 50 day moving average of 6,094.51 GBX and a 200 day moving average of 6,287.08. There are currently 132,949,276 shares in issue with the average daily volume traded being 889,472. Market capitalisation for LON:NXT is £5,065,367,415 GBP.

Join us on our new LinkedIn page

Follow us on LinkedIn