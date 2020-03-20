NEXT plc 32.5% Potential Upside Indicated by Goldman Sachs

NEXT plc using EPIC/TICKER code (LON:NXT) has had its stock rating noted as ‘Reiterates’ with the recommendation being set at ‘BUY’ today by analysts at Goldman Sachs. NEXT plc are listed in the Consumer Services sector within UK Main Market. Goldman Sachs have set their target price at 5500 GBX on its stock. This indicates the analyst now believes there is a potential upside of 32.5% from the opening price of 4150 GBX. Over the last 30 and 90 trading days the company share price has decreased 2992 points and decreased 2842 points respectively. The 52 week high for the share price is currently at 7358 GBX while the 52 week low for the share price is 3311 GBX.

NEXT plc has a 50 day moving average of 6,515.80 GBX and a 200 day moving average of 6,342.06. There are currently 132,949,276 shares in issue with the average daily volume traded being 727,155. Market capitalisation for LON:NXT is £5,454,908,794 GBP.

