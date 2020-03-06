NEXT plc 31.4% Potential Upside Indicated by Goldman Sachs

NEXT plc using EPIC/TICKER code (LON:NXT) has had its stock rating noted as ‘Reiterates’ with the recommendation being set at ‘BUY’ this morning by analysts at Goldman Sachs. NEXT plc are listed in the Consumer Services sector within UK Main Market. Goldman Sachs have set a target price of 7600 GBX on its stock. This is indicating the analyst believes there is a potential upside of 31.4% from today’s opening price of 5784 GBX. Over the last 30 and 90 trading days the company share price has decreased 1090 points and decreased 1118 points respectively. The 1 year high stock price is 7358 GBX while the year low share price is currently 4995 GBX.

NEXT plc has a 50 day moving average of 6,940.14 GBX and a 200 Day Moving Average share price is recorded at 6,384.45. There are currently 132,949,276 shares in issue with the average daily volume traded being 482,566. Market capitalisation for LON:NXT is £7,500,998,151 GBP.

Join us on our new LinkedIn page

Follow us on LinkedIn