NEXT plc 3.6% Potential Upside Indicated by Berenberg

NEXT plc with EPIC/TICKER (LON:NXT) had its stock rating noted as ‘Reiterates’ with the recommendation being set at ‘HOLD’ this morning by analysts at Berenberg. NEXT plc are listed in the Consumer Services sector within UK Main Market. Berenberg have set their target price at 4300 GBX on its stock. This is indicating the analyst believes there is a potential upside of 3.6% from today’s opening price of 4150 GBX. Over the last 30 and 90 trading days the company share price has decreased 2360 points and decreased 3068 points respectively. The 52 week high for the stock is 7358 GBX while the 52 week low for the stock is 3311 GBX.

NEXT plc has a 50 day moving average of 6,249.35 GBX and the 200 Day Moving Average price is recorded at 6,306.32. There are currently 132,949,276 shares in issue with the average daily volume traded being 862,095. Market capitalisation for LON:NXT is £5,482,828,142 GBP.

