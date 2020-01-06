NEXT plc 3.5% Potential Decrease Indicated by Societe Generale

NEXT plc with EPIC/TICKER (LON:NXT) has had its stock rating noted as ‘Downgrades’ with the recommendation being set at ‘SELL’ today by analysts at Societe Generale. NEXT plc are listed in the Consumer Services sector within UK Main Market. Societe Generale have set their target price at 6588 GBX on its stock. This now indicates the analyst believes there is a potential downside of -3.5% from the opening price of 6830 GBX. Over the last 30 and 90 trading days the company share price has decreased 104 points and increased 730 points respectively. The 1 year high stock price is 9035 GBX while the 52 week low for the stock is 6510 GBX.

NEXT plc has a 50 day moving average of 6,894.01 GBX and a 200 day moving average of 6,137.95. There are currently 133,228,915 shares in issue with the average daily volume traded being 532,347. Market capitalisation for LON:NXT is £9,190,130,556 GBP.