NEXT plc 19.2% potential upside indicated by JP Morgan

NEXT plc with ticker (LON:NXT) now has a potential upside of 19.2% according to JP Morgan.







JP Morgan set a target price of 7,280 GBX for the company, which when compared to the NEXT plc share price of 5,882 GBX at opening today (09/05/2022) indicates a potential upside of 19.2%. Trading has ranged between 5,578 (52 week low) and 8,484 (52 week high) with an average of 517,732 shares exchanging hands daily. The market capitalisation at the time of writing is £7,787,111,686.



NEXT plc is a United Kingdom-based retailer, which offers clothing, footwear, accessories, beauty and home products. The Company’s segments include NEXT Online, NEXT Retail, NEXT Finance, NEXT International Retail and NEXT Sourcing. Its warehouse and logistics operations provide an efficient product distribution network. It has approximately eight warehouses, seven depots in the United Kingdom and two international hubs, which provides delivery to its online and retail customers. The Company operates approximately 477 stores in the United Kingdom and Eire. Its franchise partners operate approximately 190 stores in 36 countries. The Company’s stores support its online customers by facilitating the collection of orders and processing of returns. It also offers next3step, a credit account which allows customers to spread the cost of orders over three months interest-free.







