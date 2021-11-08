Twitter
NEXT plc 12.5% potential upside indicated by Deutsche Bank

NEXT plc with ticker (LON:NXT) now has a potential upside of 12.5% according to Deutsche Bank.



Deutsche Bank set a target price of 9,250 GBX for the company, which when compared to the NEXT plc share price of 8,092 GBX at opening today (08/11/2021) indicates a potential upside of 12.5%. Trading has ranged between 6,020 (52 week low) and 8,484 (52 week high) with an average of 392,617 shares exchanging hands daily. The market capitalisation at the time of writing is £10,721,023,488.

NEXT plc is a United Kingdom-based retailer offering clothing, footwear, accessories, beauty and home products. The Company’s segments include NEXT Online, NEXT Retail, NEXT Finance, NEXT International Retail, NEXT Sourcing and other. NEXT Online is its online business for selling clothing and homeware in the United Kingdom and Eire. NEXT Retail is a chain of over 500 stores in the United Kingdom and Eire. NEXT Finance provides consumer credit for NEXT customers to purchase products online and in its stores through nextpay and next3step. next3step is a credit account, which allows customers to spread the cost of orders over three months in three equal payments, without incurring an interest charge. NEXT Sourcing designs and sources NEXT branded products. The NEXT International Retail segment comprises franchise and wholly owned stores overseas. The Company’s franchise partners operate approximately 199 stores in over 32 countries.



