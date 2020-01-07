NEXT plc 11.2% Potential Decrease Indicated by Berenberg

NEXT plc with EPIC/TICKER (LON:NXT) has had its stock rating noted as ‘Reiterates’ with the recommendation being set at ‘HOLD’ this morning by analysts at Berenberg. NEXT plc are listed in the Consumer Services sector within UK Main Market. Berenberg have set their target price at 6140 GBX on its stock. This would indicate that the analyst believes there is a downside of -11.2% from the opening price of 6914 GBX. Over the last 30 and 90 trading days the company share price has decreased 20 points and increased 948 points respectively. The 52 week high for the share price is currently at 7358 GBX while the year low stock price is currently 4455 GBX.

NEXT plc has a 50 day moving average of 6,898.39 GBX and a 200 Day Moving Average share price is recorded at 6,144.80. There are currently shares in issue with the average daily volume traded being 514,988. Market capitalisation for LON:NXT is £9,313,500,662 GBP.