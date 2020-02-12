NEXT plc 1.2% Potential Upside Indicated by Bernstein

NEXT plc with EPIC/TICKER (LON:NXT) has had its stock rating noted as ‘Initiates/Starts’ with the recommendation being set at ‘MARKET PERFORM’ this morning by analysts at Bernstein. NEXT plc are listed in the Consumer Services sector within UK Main Market. Bernstein have set their target price at 7000 GBX on its stock. This indicates the analyst now believes there is a potential upside of 1.2% from today’s opening price of 6920 GBX. Over the last 30 and 90 trading days the company share price has increased 192 points and increased 320 points respectively. The 1 year high for the share price is 7358 GBX while the year low share price is currently 4703 GBX.

NEXT plc has a 50 day moving average of 7,037.89 GBX and a 200 day moving average of 6,302.46. There are currently 132,991,377 shares in issue with the average daily volume traded being 435,800. Market capitalisation for LON:NXT is £9,261,519,494 GBP.