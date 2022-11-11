NEXT plc .2% potential upside indicated by Deutsche

NEXT plc with ticker (LON:NXT) now has a potential upside of .2% according to Deutsche.







Deutsche set a target price of 5,700 GBX for the company, which when compared to the NEXT plc share price of 5,690 GBX at opening today (11/11/2022) indicates a potential upside of .2%. Trading has ranged between 4,306 (52 week low) and 8,440 (52 week high) with an average of 729,121 shares exchanging hands daily. The market capitalisation at the time of writing is £7,515,368,262.



NEXT plc is a United Kingdom-based retailer, which offers clothing, footwear, accessories, beauty and home products. The Company’s segments include NEXT Online, NEXT Retail, NEXT Finance, NEXT International Retail and NEXT Sourcing. It has approximately eight warehouses, seven depots in the United Kingdom and two international hubs, which provides delivery to its online and retail customers. It operates approximately 500 stores in the United Kingdom and Eire. Its franchise partners operate approximately 199 stores in 35 countries. The Company’s stores support its online customers by facilitating the collection of orders and processing of returns. It also offers next3step, a credit account which allows customers to spread the cost of orders over three months interest-free. The Company also operates call centers in the United Kingdom and overseas to support its worldwide customer service operations for retail, online and NEXT Finance.







