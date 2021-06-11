NEXT ORD 10P – Consensus Indicates Potential -33.3% Downside

NEXT ORD 10P found using the EPIC (LON:NXT) now have 19 analysts covering the company.The range between the high target price and low target price is between £66.00 and £41. meaning the average target price is £53.37. Now with the previous closing price of £80.00 this would imply there is a potential downside of -33.3%. The 50 day moving average now sits at £80.85 and the 200 moving average now moves to £76.67. The market capitalisation for the company is £11b. Find out more information at: http://www.next.co.uk

NEXT engages in the retail of clothing, footwear, and home products in the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, the Middle East, Asia, and internationally. The company operates through NEXT Retail, NEXT Online, NEXT Finance, NEXT International Retail, NEXT Sourcing, Lipsy, NENA, and Property Management segments. It operates retail stores; an online retail platform; and 190 franchise stores in 36 countries. The company also offers consumer credit; NEXT branded products; and women’s, men’s, children’s, home, and beauty products under the LABEL and Lipsy’s own brand, and other third-party brands. In addition, it provides property management services, including holding and lease of properties. The company was formerly known as J Hepworth & Son and changed its name to NEXT in 1986. NEXT was founded in 1864 and is headquartered in Enderby, the United Kingdom.