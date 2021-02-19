NEXT ORD 10P – Consensus Indicates Potential -30.4% Downside

NEXT ORD 10P with EPIC code (LON:NXT) have now 19 analysts in total covering the company. The range between the high target price and low target price is between £66.00 and £41. with a mean TP of £53.37. Given that the previous closing share price was at £76.66 this is indicating there is a potential downside of -30.4%. The 50 day moving average now sits at £77.70 and the 200 moving average now moves to £66.48. The company has a market capitalisation of £10b. Visit the company website at: http://www.next.co.uk

NEXT engages in the retail of clothing, footwear, and home products in the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, the Middle East, Asia, and internationally. The company operates through seven segments: NEXT Retail, NEXT Online, NEXT Finance, NEXT International Retail, NEXT Sourcing, Lipsy, and Property Management. It operates retail stores; NEXT Online, a online retail platform; and 185 franchise stores in 31 countries. The company also offers consumer credit for NEXT customers; NEXT branded products; and women’s fashion products under the Lipsy’s own brand and other third-party brands. In addition, it provides property management services, including holding and lease of properties. The company was formerly known as J Hepworth & Son and changed its name to NEXT in 1986. NEXT was founded in 1864 and is headquartered in Enderby, the United Kingdom.