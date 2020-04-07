Next Fifteen Communications Group plc 42.9% Potential Upside Indicated by Berenberg

Next Fifteen Communications Group plc using EPIC/TICKER code (LON:NFC) had its stock rating noted as ‘Reiterates’ with the recommendation being set at ‘BUY’ today by analysts at Berenberg. Next Fifteen Communications Group plc are listed in the Consumer Services sector within AIM. Berenberg have set their target price at 420 GBX on its stock. This would indicate that the analyst believes there is a potential upside of 42.9% from the opening price of 293.84 GBX. Over the last 30 and 90 trading days the company share price has decreased 149.16 points and decreased 250.16 points respectively. The 52 week high for the share price is currently at 668 GBX while the 52 week low for the stock is 199.5 GBX.

Next Fifteen Communications Group plc has a 50 day moving average of 431.52 GBX and a 200 Day Moving Average share price is recorded at 519.68. There are currently 86,691,398 shares in issue with the average daily volume traded being 282,633. Market capitalisation for LON:NFC is £261,808,021 GBP.

Join us on our new LinkedIn page

Follow us on LinkedIn