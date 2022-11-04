Twitter Linkedin Facebook

Next Fifteen Communications Group plc 30.6% potential upside indicated by Berenberg Bank

Broker Ratings

Next Fifteen Communications Group plc with ticker (LON:NFC) now has a potential upside of 30.6% according to Berenberg Bank.



Berenberg Bank set a target price of 1,450 GBX for the company, which when compared to the Next Fifteen Communications Group plc share price of 1,006 GBX at opening today (04/11/2022) indicates a potential upside of 30.6%. Trading has ranged between 741 (52 week low) and 1,476 (52 week high) with an average of 171,236 shares exchanging hands daily. The market capitalisation at the time of writing is £999,882,785.

Next Fifteen Communications Group plc is a United Kingdom-based technology and data-driven growth consultancy firm. The Company is engaged in acquiring businesses and offers its operational infrastructure and centralized resources to accelerate their growth. Its segments include Customer Insight, Customer Engagement, Customer Delivery and Business Transformation. Its Customer Insight segment helps customers to understand their opportunities and challenges. Its Customer Engagement business is designed to help its customers optimize their brand reputation and build the mission-critical digital assets, such as e-commerce platforms, applications and Websites. Customer Delivery segment helps them to connect with customers to drive sales and other forms of interaction. Business Transformation segment helps to maximize long-term value through corporate positioning, business design and the development of new ventures. It operates primarily in Europe, North America and across Asia Pacific.



Find more news, interviews, share price & company profile here for:

    Good news travels fast (but only if you make that happen). Share on:

    Twitter
    LinkedIn
    Facebook
    Email
    Reddit

      Latest interviews

      View all interviews 

      Company Presentations

      View all Company Presentations

      Brokers Talk

      View all Broker Talk

      FTSE 100

      FTSE 100 News

      FTSE 250

      AIM All Share Index

      Green News

      View all Sustainable sectors, Plcs and news  

      Q&A's

      View all Question and Answers

      Funds

      View all Funds, Market Insights and news

      UK Broker Ratings

      Hardman & Co

      News Alerts

      Subscribe Free

      Useful links

      Disclaimer

      You understand and agree that no content published on the Site constitutes a recommendation that any particular security, portfolio of securities, transaction, or investment strategy is suitable or advisable for any specific person. You further understand that none of the information providers or their affiliates will advise you personally concerning the nature, potential, advisability, value or suitability of any particular stock, share, security, portfolio of securities, transaction, investment strategy, or other matter. We openly disclose that we and our contributors may have interests in investments and/or providers of services referred to within the website and that we receive remuneration from certain of the companies referred to on this website.

      © 2022 – DirectorsTalk Interviews. All rights reserved. Reproduction in whole or in part, in any form or medium without express written permission is prohibited.