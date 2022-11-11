Next Fifteen Communications Group plc 25.7% potential upside indicated by Berenberg Bank

Next Fifteen Communications Group plc with ticker (LON:NFC) now has a potential upside of 25.7% according to Berenberg Bank.







Berenberg Bank set a target price of 1,450 GBX for the company, which when compared to the Next Fifteen Communications Group plc share price of 1,078 GBX at opening today (11/11/2022) indicates a potential upside of 25.7%. Trading has ranged between 741 (52 week low) and 1,476 (52 week high) with an average of 165,995 shares exchanging hands daily. The market capitalisation at the time of writing is £1,074,676,730.



Next Fifteen Communications Group plc is a United Kingdom-based technology and data-driven growth consultancy firm. The Company is engaged in acquiring businesses and offers its operational infrastructure and centralized resources to accelerate their growth. Its segments include Customer Insight, Customer Engagement, Customer Delivery and Business Transformation. Its Customer Insight segment helps customers to understand their opportunities and challenges. Its Customer Engagement business is designed to help its customers optimize their brand reputation and build the mission-critical digital assets, such as e-commerce platforms, applications and Websites. Customer Delivery segment helps them to connect with customers to drive sales and other forms of interaction. Business Transformation segment helps to maximize long-term value through corporate positioning, business design and the development of new ventures. It operates primarily in Europe, North America and across Asia Pacific.







