News Corporation – Consenus Indicates Potential .8% Upside

News Corporation found using ticker (NWSA) now have 7 analysts covering the stock. The analyst consensus points to a rating of ‘Hold’. The target price ranges between 18 and 12 and has a mean target at 14.55. Given that the stocks previous close was at 14.43 this would indicate that there is a potential upside of .8%. The 50 day MA is 13.71 while the 200 day moving average is 13.6. The market capitalisation for the company is $8,525m. Company Website: http://newscorp.com

News Corporation, a media and information services company, creates and distributes content for consumers and businesses worldwide. It operates in five segments: News and Information Services, Subscription Video Services, Book Publishing, Digital Real Estate Services, and Other. The company distributes content and data products, including The Wall Street Journal, Factiva, Dow Jones Risk & Compliance, Dow Jones Newswires, Barron’s, and MarketWatch through various media channels, such as newspapers, newswires, Websites, applications for mobile devices, tablets and e-book readers, newsletters, magazines, proprietary databases, live journalism, videos, and podcasts. It also owns and operates daily, Sunday, weekly, and bi-weekly newspapers comprising The Australian, The Weekend Australian, The Daily Telegraph, The Sunday Telegraph, Herald Sun, Sunday Herald Sun, The Courier Mail, The Sunday Mail, The Advertiser, Sunday Mail, The Sun, The Sun on Sunday, The Times, The Sunday Times, and New York Post, as well as digital mastheads and other Websites. In addition, the company offers in-store marketing products and services primarily to consumer packaged goods manufacturers; home-delivered shopper media, including free-standing inserts and direct mail products; digital marketing solutions; and in-store merchandising services. Further, it publishes general fiction, nonfiction, children’s, and religious books; provides video sports, entertainment, and news services to pay-TV subscribers and other commercial licensees primarily through cable, satellite, and Internet distribution; and broadcasts rights to live sporting events. Additionally, the company offers property and property-related services on its Websites and mobile applications; online real estate services; and professional software and services products, which comprise Top Producer and ListHub. News Corporation was incorporated in 2012 and is headquartered in New York, New York.