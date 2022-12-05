Newriver Reit PLC 7.1% potential upside indicated by Barclays

Newriver Reit PLC with ticker (LON:NRR) now has a potential upside of 7.1% according to Barclays.







Barclays set a target price of 90 GBX for the company, which when compared to the Newriver Reit PLC share price of 84 GBX at opening today (05/12/2022) indicates a potential upside of 7.1%. Trading has ranged between 67 (52 week low) and 102 (52 week high) with an average of 514,268 shares exchanging hands daily. The market capitalisation at the time of writing is £258,625,468.



NewRiver REIT plc is a United Kingdom-based real estate investment trust. The Company is engaged in buying, managing and developing retail and leisure assets across the United Kingdom. The Company is focused on three resilient sectors: retail parks, core shopping centers and regeneration shopping centers. Its portfolio spans approximately eight million square feet and comprises 33 community shopping centers and 19 retail parks. The Company’s retail investments comprise of shopping centers, retail warehouses and high street stores. Its shopping centers include Broadway Shopping Centre, Bexleyheath; Sovereign Shopping Centre, Boscombe; Promenades Centre, Bridlington; The Martlets Shopping Centre, Burgess Hill; Capitol Shopping Centre, Cardiff; Merlins Walk, Carmarthen; Cornmill Shopping Centre, Darlington; Locks Heath Shopping Village, Fareham, and others. Its retail parks include Kittybrewster Retail Park, Hollywood Retail & Leisure Park, Waterfront Retail Park and others.







