Newriver Reit PLC 50.8% Potential Upside Indicated by HSBC

Newriver Reit PLC using EPIC/TICKER code (LON:NRR) had its stock rating noted as ‘Reiterates’ with the recommendation being set at ‘BUY’ today by analysts at HSBC. Newriver Reit PLC are listed in the Financials sector within AIM. HSBC have set a target price of 95 GBX on its stock. This would imply the analyst believes there is now a potential upside of 50.8% from today’s opening price of 63 GBX. Over the last 30 and 90 trading days the company share price has decreased 82.6 points and decreased 133.8 points respectively. The 52 week high for the share price is currently at 246.26 GBX while the year low stock price is currently 49.39 GBX.

Newriver Reit PLC has a 50 day moving average of 140.15 GBX and the 200 Day Moving Average price is recorded at 176.63. There are currently 306,148,433 shares in issue with the average daily volume traded being 2,774,505. Market capitalisation for LON:NRR is £199,943,408 GBP.

